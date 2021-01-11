Fashion
NYLON Fit Picks: Hailey Bieber's Vacation Style, Saweetie & Doja Cat's Custom Gucci, & More Best Celebrity Looks
A weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.
Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.
Vacation for some may mean putting a pause on trying to look presentable to the outside world, but that's not an option when you're Hailey Bieber. The Biebers are currently hiking, swimming, and painting their way through a tropical vacation with Hailey managing to wear Instagram-worthy looks while doing so.
The model opted for designer loungewear while painting a concrete wall (maybe as some form of art therapy?), wearing slouchy hot pink sweats and white Air Force Ones, adding Jacquemus' fuchsia Le Bandeau top and an Acne bucket hat to the mix later on in the day.
Bieber isn't the only one showing off her vacation style. Dua Lipa is currently living it up on the beaches in Mexico (presumably being as COVID-safe as possible...) with friends and boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The singer wore a strappy halter dress by Mônot and peek-a-boo G-string with a gold decal for a sunset dinner. For COVID reasons, the thong was not allowed a plus-one.
Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Saweetie and Doja Cat's custom Draper Don for Gucci, Storm Reid's sequined pajamas, Gigi Hadid's winter incognito look, and more.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa spiced up her life (and strappy halter dress) with gold chain bracelets, rainbow nails, and a itty-bitty black thong.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber spent some time painting in pink loungewear during her tropical vacation.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid took a New York stroll with her daughter wearing a plaid Mango coat and white sunglasses by DMY BY DMY.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner wore a cream corset and trousers by Helmut Lang for the last day of filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Charli XCX
Charli XCX debuted her Classy Era in an off-the-shoulder black mini dress and pointed heels.
SZA
SZA has learned that the best way to spend your time in quarantine is to put on a monochromatic fashion show for yourself (including wigs).
Tierra Whack
Tierra Whack showed off her custom crocheted cat sweater by Quoe.
Princess Nokia
Princess Nokia wore a velour tracksuit by Jaded London for a to-be-released photoshoot.
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee's crop top and low-rise pants look straight out of Hilary Duff's closet circa 2005.
Ciara
Ciara showed off the latest from Human Nation, her clothing line with husband Russell Wilson.
Saweetie & Doja Cat
Saweetie and Doja Cat both wore custom Dapper Dan for Gucci looks for the new "Best Friend" video.
Cardi B
Cardi B showed how the bag (Louis Vuitton, to be exact) can sometimes kickstart a whole look.
Jesse Jo Stark
Jessie Jo Stark channeled her inner zombie in an oversized Frankenstein tee and faux-fur lined parka.
Storm Reid
Storm Reid's idea of a "casual look" is sequined Valentino pajamas.
Addison Rae
Two Addison Raes in pink crocodile boots are better than one.
Hinds
Each member of Hinds came out serving a whole look during their concert in Madrid.