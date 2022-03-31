Hailey Bieber has become one of the biggest celeb style stars to watch in recent years, as she’s known to pair boxy blazers with activewear, trendy sunglasses, and her must-have sneakers. And just when we couldn’t get enough of her coveted fashion moments, Bieber is dropping her first-ever eyewear collaboration in partnership with Vogue Eyewear.

Starting on Thursday, March 31, Hailey Bieber & Vogue Eyewear’s exclusive collection celebrates the supermodel as the brand’s new ambassador and creative partner. Her eight-piece debut line highlights four sunny styles and four optical frames, co-designed with a blend of earthy hues, sleek frames, and fine metals. Each item also features Vogue’s signature logo on the temple, as well as a custom-made carry pouch to take anywhere with you on the go.

“Vogue Eyewear is known for having unique styles for everyone and I believe eyewear is an accessory that can elevate your look,” Bieber said in an official statement. “With this collaboration, we focused on designing options that could fit with any style.”

Courtesy of Vogue Eyewear

Courtesy of Vogue Eyewear

Courtesy of Vogue Eyewear

Alongside the debut collection also comes a stunning campaign, starring Bieber herself. In a series of newly-released images, she can be seen with a villa as her backdrop, wearing the new “It”-girl eyewear styles with suited ‘fits, cropped tanks, gold accessories, and dresses. “This collaboration is special to me because I was able to work with the team to co-design frames that felt natural, but still fashion-forward and fun,” Bieber added. “The Vogue Eyewear team was so much fun to work with and we had a great time shooting the campaign for the collection.”

With prices starting at $99, Hailey Bieber’s eyewear collection will be available for purchase online at Vogue-Eyewear.com and at SunglassHut.com, as well as key sunglasses and optical retailers. See more of Bieber in the new campaign, below.

Courtesy of Vogue Eyewear

Courtesy of Vogue Eyewear