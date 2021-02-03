New York's streetwear-turned-lifestyle brand Alife is teaming up with Urban Outfitters and Champion to celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The trio of brands collaborated on a series of hoodies repping over 20 HBCUs, including Howard University, Morehouse College, Florida A&M University, and Hampton University.

"I am thrilled that this collection, which celebrates all of the culture, community and connectivity which an HBCU experience brings, is being showcased by Urban Outfitters and Champion,” said Treis Hill, partner of Alife and Hampton University alum, in an official statement.

The campaign, inspired by HBCU homecomings, were shot by and star exclusively HBCU alumni.

Urban Outfitters has also announced its new UO Summer Class '21 initiative, inviting five students from participating HBCUs to take part in the company's 10-week paid internship program where they will receive one-on-one mentoring with Urban Outfitters leadership and will work with the buying team on a piece of school merch designed by Champion.

Each hoodie retails for $89 and Alife x Champion HBCU capsule collection will be available on Monday, Feb. 8, on both Urban Outfitters and Alife's websites. Until then, check out the campaign video and images, below.

Courtesy of Alife

