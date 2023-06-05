Since launching in September 2020, Marc Jacob’s Heaven line has built a reputation for creating some of the coolest fashion crossovers of the past couple of years, including a collab with Kiko Kostadinov, a Deftones drop, and having Pamela Anderson model for the brand. The brand is also known for putting a large number of artists and influencers all on one couch. Now, Heaven will be expanding into sunglasses and swimwear, as announced on their Instagram today.

The first look at the brand’s first swimwear and sunglasses collection is modeled by Devon Lee Carlson, in a series of low-res shots of the new gear being worn outside (you guessed it) in the sun. The thick rectangular sunglasses seem to come in multiple shades, including red, brown, and yellow.

While we only have a glimpse of the swimwear until Tuesday’s’s release, we can already see a pink cartoon-patterned bikini and a camo bikini in the works. Devon is also wearing Heaven trucker hats, pink bangles, and studded bracelets, which may or may not be part of this upcoming drop.

With the launch imminent (exact time still yet to be announced), we don’t have to wait long to see what Heaven has in store for us this summer. We do know, however, that we should expect to see a range of influencers, artists, and icons hitting the beach in Heaven swim and sunnies — all sitting on an extra-long beach lounge chair perhaps?