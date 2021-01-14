H&M is back with another designer collaboration and it's a good one: London-based Simone Rocha, well-known for her statement-making dresses boasting strong silhouettes and lavish embellishments.

"I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collection. It truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me," Rocha said in an official statement. "As a designer, and as a customer, I've been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garçons — it's such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of.”

The collaboration, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of Rocha's eponymous label, will include the designer's signature special occasionwear, knitwear, accessories, and shoes, as well as pieces for men and children — a first for the Irish-Chinese designer.

"When H&M came to talk, I said, if I'm going to do it, I want to do it for everybody, not only women, but for men and children — and to make sure they get the quality," Rocha told Vogue in an interview. The collection will also feature beauty, another new category for her and the brand.

"Simone Rocha has been on the H&M wish-list for some time. This collaboration offers a new audience the chance to own a very special piece of design history," said H&M's creative adviser Ann-Sofie Johansson in an official statement. "All of us at H&M have been so inspired to work with a female designer who spends so much time thinking about contemporary femininity, and womanhood, and who is so committed to excellence in craft and design, from the process of developing special fabrications, to pushing silhouettes, shapes and embellishments. Every garment within this collection is unique, special and the result of years of work and meticulous research."

H&M x Simone Rocha will launch on Thursday, March 11 in stores and online. Until then, check out videos featuring Rocha and the upcoming H&M collection, below.