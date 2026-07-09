Deftones Designed Soccer Jerseys & They’re Exclusively At House Of Goal

Having a trusted local dive bar to watch the World Cup at is fun, sure, but once that aggressively drunk guy decides it’s his go-to hang spot, wouldn’t you like somewhere a bit more comfortable to take in the last few games? Enter House of Goal, the epic multimedia experience which not only has three massive viewing areas for the quarterfinals and beyond, but exclusive fashion merch that will get even this sports-agnostic journalist to consider making a visit to Industry City.

Footballco knows this is a once in a lifetime (well, once every four years) moment that deserves to be celebrated in what might be the sportiest city in America right now, and they linked up with the expert party-throwers at House of Yes to create a viewing experience that goes beyond the game. House of Goal extends across Industry City’s indoor and outdoor spaces with something for truly everyone: There are live podcast tapings and small-sided matches for the bros, culinary experiences for the food snobs, and if you’re more fashion-focused, there are collaborations worth elbowing your way to the front for.

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Deftones, the endlessly iterative emo band beloved by sad girls and skater boys, has teamed up with House of Goal on exclusive jerseys ideal for watching the game in but also carrying into fall, plus an exclusive black soccer ball. Mexican streetwear juggernaut Sad Boyz made a “No Era Penal” T-shirt in collaboration with Mundial (if you know you know). The musical collaborations kept going with help from Gorillaz and Outkast, who also got help from Mundial to execute on cheeky black and colorful jerseys.

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If you’re into exclusive drops and limited runs, the retail space presented by Jameson at House of Goal delivers on the promise: Once the World Cup is over, these special pieces won’t be available. For more information on location and ticketing (which is free, by the way), visit the House of Goal website.