Gucci has been making waves in the fashion space lately. Right after shutting down the streets of Los Angeles for its anticipated Gucci Love Parade runway show, the luxury house announced that Gucci Changemakers North America, powered by Gucci Equilibrium, is opening up another round of applications for its grants and scholarships.

If you’re unfamiliar, Gucci started its global Changemakers funding program back in 2019 with the mission to create real social change within diverse communities. Now, the organization is gearing up for the third round of applicants for the Gucci Changemakers North America initiative, which includes the Changemakers Impact Fund for non-profit organizations, as well as the Gucci Scholars program for talented undergraduate and community college students.

If you believe in your heart of hearts that you’re one of this generation’s latest to spark change or know someone who is, find all the information you need to be a part of the Gucci Changemakers 3.0 class, below.

What Is The Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund?

Since its launch back in 2019, the Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund was designed to help ignite change by offering grants to non-profit organizations. It will award a $50,000 one-year grant to 12 community organizations across different cities. Gucci is looking to award funding for organizations that have a major focus in key social impact and development areas, like arts, health, education, and justice. The winners of the Impact Fund’s next round will receive grants beginning in April 2022.

What Is The Gucci Changemakers Scholarship Program?

The Gucci Changemakers Scholarship Program is all about supporting young and talented students across the county who are promoting change within their communities while still continuing their education. Wanting to give the next generation of creative leaders and thinkers a voice, the Scholarship Program will award up to 10 students — who are planning to or already enrolled into a four-year or two-year university within the North American region — with a $20,000 one-year scholarship based on their individual financial need for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Plus, if you happen to live in one of the 12 Changemaker cities — Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, or Washington D.C. — or you’re planning to attend a Historical Black College or University, then you could receive special consideration.

How To Apply For Gucci Changemakers 3.0:

The 2022 applications for the Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund & Scholarship Program are currently open and are due by Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Visit Gucci Equilibrium’s website to apply now.