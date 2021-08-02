Proenza Schouler Is Bringing Its Birkenstock Collab Back For Fall

After a debut collaboration in March 2020, Proenza Schouler is teaming up with Birkenstock again with another sandal drop for your shopping wishlist.

“Our first collaboration with Birkenstock launched at the start of the pandemic, which ended up being great for us personally as we spent quarantine in the country wearing our Birkenstocks,” said design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez in an official statement. “It was nice to spend time appreciating a product we had worked so hard on, and we had a lot of great feedback from friends who said the shoes had become a staple in their ‘at home’ wardrobe.”

For their newest release, the two designers didn’t want to stray too far from what everyone loved from their first collection, so they decided to stick with the same slip-on sandal styles, the classic Arizona and Milano, while adding in a few new colors for your in-between-seasons wardrobe. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

Ahead, find out what’s new from this collection, how to get your own pair, and see more details from the campaign, starring King Princess.

The Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler collaboration includes new colors for Fall 2021.

The Fall 2021 collection’s unisex shoes come in five colors: black (with white or yellow top stitching), white, an off-white ecru, burgundy, and cobalt blue. “You will still find elevated neutrals like black and ecru, but the burgundy luggage and cobalt blue are what we’re gravitating towards for this transitional period between summer and fall,” noted the designers in an official statement. “They really feel as timeless as ever.”

When will the Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler Fall 2021 collab drop?

Mark you calendars for Friday, August 6, when the new styles drop in stores and online at 1774.com. Luckily, you can already place a pre-order exclusively on proenzaschouler.com after signing up with your email. Proenza Schouler is the latest designer brand to collab with Birkenstock, following its partnership with Jil Sander from July, which included a clog style.

How much are the Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler sandals?

Compared to its first release, which ranged from $250 and $420, this new collection has a slightly higher price point, ranging from $300 to $450.

King Princess stars in the Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler collab campaign.

Dutch model Kiki Willems debuted the first collaboration between the two brands, and for their newest campaign, McCollough and Hernandez hired King Princess to show off the latest styles and colorways. This marks the musician’s second fashion gig for 2021, following her Pride campaign for Calvin Klein.

See the upcoming Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler sandals in more detail, below, along with King Princess modeling the collection, as well.

Collier Schorr/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Collier Schorr/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Collier Schorr/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Collier Schorr/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Collier Schorr/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler