Blumarine & Hello Kitty Just Dropped A Y2K-Inspired Collaboration

Following a slew of rumored posts from the past couple of days, Blumarine just officially announced — and dropped — its latest capsule collection starring Sanrio’s most beloved character Hello Kitty.

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the limited-edition launch taps into our early-aughts nostalgia with a full-on pink collection. It happens to not only feature the famous and super adorable Japanese figure, but it’s giving us the ultimate early-2000s throwback, thanks to Blumarine’s appealing Y2K-remixed aesthetic. (This is, after all, a brand that brought back Mariah Carey’s famous butterfly top for its most recent runway show.)

The Blumarine x Hello Kitty capsule collection includes 12 must-have pieces, ranging from low- rise flare jeans, Hello Kitty logo-embroidered sweaters and hoodies, fur-trimmed cardigans, and even pink denim micro-mini skirts. There are also a few statement tops that you’ll definitely want to wear for your next night out, like off-the-shoulder sweaters, a Hello Kitty satin cropped top, and a halter top embellished with sequins. Complete your look with some ultra-kawaii accessories, too, including fuzzy faux-fur bags, a satin belt adorned with a Hello Kitty buckle, a pink metal choker, and hairpins.

Photos Courtesy of Blumarine

“I am thrilled about this new capsule. Hello Kitty is an icon of my generation and fully represents the 2000s aesthetic to which I have been referring since the beginning of my path at Blumarine,” said creative director Nicola Brognano in a press statement. “Hello Kitty is cute, lighthearted, funny, international: For this reason, I am happy to present this collection as a world exclusive on ssense.com, not a simple e-commerce platform but a real cultural meeting point with a young, eclectic, and hyper-fashionista audience.”

Priced between $656 through $1,936, the Blumarine x Hello Kitty collection is available to shop exclusively on blumarine.com now and later at the end of Wednesday, Dec. 1, on ssense.com. You can also view the collection in more detail, below.