BTS Launches A New Merch Collection With Nordstrom In The U.S.

After their jam-packed U.S. schedule back in December plus prepping for their upcoming Seoul concert in March, BTS is officially releasing a new merch collection in collaboration with Nordstrom.

At the end of February, fans will be able to shop BTS-themed products inspired by some of their hit songs in a select number of retailers, according to HYBE America. We’re definitely in for a treat, as the new line includes an array of new apparel, accessories, and fun knickknacks, from oversized hoodies and embroidered slippers to keychains, snow globes, and the group’s very own TinyTAN characters.

"The level of excitement from the BTS Army is unmatched, and we know they're anxiously awaiting this drop,” Jen Jackson Brown, president, and EVP of Nordstrom Product Group, Young Adult and Kids, Nordstrom, Inc., tells Fashionista in a statement. “We want to make sure we deliver on their expectations and have been working hard with the BTS and Hybe teams to make sure we have a strong assortment available. We're hoping to make it as easy as possible to shop by having it available on nordstrom.com and in 50 of our Nordstrom stores across the U.S."

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on a few pieces before it sells out (like their past limited-edition collabs with brands like Urban Outfitters and Casetify), you’re in luck. We’ve put together everything you need to know about the new BTS x Nordstrom merch collection, including what to expect and when you can buy it, ahead.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

What is the BTS x Nordstrom Merch Collection?

The BTS x Nordstrom collaboration is set to drop a number of curated pieces inspired by BTS’ top tracks, including “Butter,” “Boy with Luv,” “DNA,” “Dynamite,” and “Mic Drop.” When it comes to apparel, you can expect to see some comfy and gender-inclusive silhouettes. There will be printed sweatshirts and patchwork hoodies, printed with the group’s hit song titles. Matching fleece sweatpants will also be available in a few colorways, along with striped tops and oversized T-shirts. “Butter”-inspired cardigans will also launch along with other pieces, and if you’re searching for the perfect robe to relax in, BTS’ new merch collection has that as well. Prices for the boy band’s merchandise range from $9 to $133, with the apparel coming in sizes S through XL.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

As for accessories and other fun collectibles, BTS x Nordstrom is launching new pieces at a more accessible price point. For instance, you’ll be able to shop adorable key chains and stickers, a pair of slippers, pens, and more. As mentioned earlier, the boyband’s TinyTAN characters will also make an appearance in the upcoming drop, as seen in snow globes and more. Household items are also set to launch in the new collection, like blankets and coffee mugs stamped with your favorite member.

When and where can I buy the BTS x Nordstrom Merch Collection?

The online launch for the BTS x Nordstrom merch collection launches on Nordstrom.com and in a total of 50 U.S.-based stores starting on Friday, Feb. 25 at midnight PST/3 A.M EST. You’ll also be able to shop the collection outside of Nordstrom or the group’s upcoming concerts at PacSun and Zumiez on the same date.