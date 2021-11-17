BTS’ Airport Style Is Our Holiday Travel Outfit Inspiration

Autumn is undoubtedly in full swing, and with a packed schedule like BTS, they definitely know how to dress for the dropping temperature. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the K-pop boy group flew out to Los Angeles for their scheduled activities in the States.

The members were spotted during the afternoon at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea to catch their flight to L.A., where they have a number of upcoming live performances and guest appearances scheduled for the next couple of weeks. In a series of off-duty photos, the seven-person group was captured bundling up for the trip, wearing statement pieces like power coats, monogram accessories, and hypebeast- approved sneakers.

BTS is slated to make an appearance the 2021 AMAs on Sunday, Nov. 21, where they will be join Megan Thee Stallion to perform the remix of their hit single “Butter.” The K-pop mega-band and the H-town rapper are both nominated for three awards this year, including Artist of The Year, Favorite Pop Song, and more. They’re also set to make a studio appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, Nov. 24, where they plan to perform their new single “Permission to Dance.” Not to mention, the group also has an in-person concert titled “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA,” which will be held at the SoFi Stadium on Nov. 27 and 28, as well as Dec. 1 and 2. The group will conclude their L.A. activities by performing at the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour on Friday, Dec. 3.

With so many major appearances set for the members over the next few weeks, we know there will be plenty of great BTS outfits to come.

Check out some photos of the members at the airport, including RM in Fear of God, J-Hope in Louis Vuitton, and more, below.

J-Hope Han Myung-Gu/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing a black NBA jersey jacket over a graphic crewneck top, paired with matching jersey pants and white Rick Owens x Converse sneakers, all from Louis Vuitton. He also wore a monogram-printed yellow scarf and a duck-shaped bag, also from Louis Vuitton, as well as a cashmere knit hat from Chrome Hearts.

RM Han Myung-Gu/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing a Fear of God black wool coat over a white turtleneck and black pants with vintage-style neutral-hued sneakers. He finished his outfit with a gray leather crossbody bag, round sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton cap.

Suga Han Myung-Gu/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing a black western-inspired leather jacket from Lewis Leathers over a black turtleneck and black trousers. He completed his all-black ‘fit with a monogram steamer bag from Louis Vuitton and a pair of chunky sandals by Dr. Martens.

Jimin Han Myung-Gu/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing a military green coat from Maison Margiela over a black tee and black pants, paired with leather shoes. He also wore a black beanie and trunk-shaped shoulder bag from Louis Vuitton.

Jin and V Han Myung-Gu/GC Images/Getty Images The duo rocked long coats for the flight, with Jin sporting a gray Thom Browne coat over a white tee and black pants. He also carried a monogram duffle bag from Louis Vuitton and paired his outfit with sneakers from Off-White. On the right, V opted for a tan trench coat by Louis Vuitton over a white top and matching camel-colored trousers. He completed his look with green loafers by Gucci.