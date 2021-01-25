Winter is here, and Ivy Park wants to dress you for it. The brand teased its upcoming third collection via Instagram on Monday, showing glimpses of faux-fur coats, puffer jackets, and high-top sneakers.

According to WWD, the upcoming Icy Park collection (...get it?) will include five new shoe styles, including updates to the already-existing Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleek Ivy Park sneakers, as well as the new Super Sleek Boot.

For the campaign, Beyoncé hit the slopes with Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane, Kaash Paige, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray, and Kyla Coleman.

In true Beyoncé fashion, the brand is keeping most of the collection's details close to its chest, but the video's "coming soon" announcement should mean that the collection will be available before we know it.

Per usual, the new Ivy Park drop will be available on both Adidas and Ivy Park websites, and based on the last two drops, will probably sell out sooner rather than later. For the best chance at snagging it, sign up for updates through Adidas and keep refreshing Ivy Park's Instagram page like your winter wardrobe depends on it.

For now, check out the sneak peek video, below.