Ivy Park Debuts Swimwear With A Neon Orange Collection

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park is getting into the swimwear game. A first for the singer’s activewear-focused line in collaboration with Adidas, the brand is expanding its category offerings just in time for your beach plans this time.

Titled “Flex Park,” the new range will include women’s swimsuits (bikinis, one-pieces) and men’s swim shorts made from mostly recycled fabrics and in a color palette of the label’s signature neon orange hue. The collection will also include clothing, like swim cover-ups and shirts, and accessories, including Ivy Park’s first-ever pair of slides, hats, towels, water bottles, and tote bags. The entire offering will range in price from $40 to $120 and sizing for the swim and apparel go from XS to 4XL.

The launch was officially announced on Friday, June 25, but you’ll have to wait almost a whole month until you can get your hands on some swimwear. “Flex Park” is expected to drop on Thursday, July 22, on adidas.com followed by in-store and select retailers around the world from July 23.

See more of “Flex Park” ahead of its release in the campaign video, starring KNC Beauty’s Kristen Noel Crawley, actor Quincy Brown, and body-positive influencer Tabria Majors, below.