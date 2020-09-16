Margiela has officially partnered with Reebok on a multi-season collaboration. The first launch from the two will be the Tabi Instapump Fury, a chunky high-top sneaker modeled after Margiela's Retro Fit sneaker and Reebok's Instapump Fury. Perhaps most importantly, the shoe features the split toe made famous by Margiela's iconic Tabi boot.

The Tabi Instapump Fury made its debut back in January on the Margiela runway during Paris Fashion Week. This is just the first part in Margiela and Reebok’s partnership, with new designs set to launch over the course of several seasons, according to an announcement from both brands.

For now, the Tabi Instapump Fury will be available in four colorways, as well as in heeled and flat versions. Two additional colorways are set to release sometime next year. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the sneaker will be available exclusively at the Maison Margiela Crosby Street Concept store in New York City followed by an online release on Sept. 23 on both Margiela and Reebok's websites.

It won't come cheap though. The sneaker starts at $1,150 and goes up to $1,490.

Check out Margiela and Reebok's first Tabi Instapump Fury launch, below.

Courtesy of Margiela x Reebok

