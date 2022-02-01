Miu Miu’s New Balance Collaboration Is Here

Fashion
Your soon-to-be spring sneakers have arrived.
Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 collection, which made its debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2021, may have made waves for its micro-mini skirts, but the runway show also revealed a sneaker collaboration with New Balance — specifically, its ‘80s-era 574 style.
The new shoe, repurposed in raw-cut denim with frayed edges, is now available to shop online and at Miu Miu stores worldwide. Ahead, check out everything you need to know about the Miu Miu x New Balance 574 collaboration, just in time for your spring sneaker shopping needs.