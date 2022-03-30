Off-White & Nike’s Blazer Low Sneaker Is Finally Dropping Soon

Following a slew of rumors since last October, Off-White and Nike have finally unveiled their latest drop for the Blazer Low sneakers. The announcement comes after Virgil Abloh’s sudden passing back in late November 2021.

Slated to drop in April, the joint sneaker collaboration is inspired by the aesthetics of basketball, skateboarding, and running. The hypebeast-approved Blazer Low features a number of playful elements and two electrifying colorways, all while staying true to Abloh’s signature style.

The new sneaker drop is a continuation of Nike and Abloh’s prolific and longtime partnership. Upon the designer’s passing, the collaboration’s planned releases were put on pause, but have since returned “in accordance with Abloh’s wishes and in partnership with his wife, Shannon Abloh,” noted a statement from Nike.

If you’re looking to cop the highly-anticipated sneaker drop, which we can already predict will most likely sell out in minutes, see everything you need to know about the latest Off-White & Nike sneaker collaboration, ahead.

What is the Off-White & Nike Blazer Low sneaker?

Inspired by a myriad of iconic sports silhouettes and Abloh’s unique vision, the Off-White & Nike Blazer Low features perforated designs throughout the shoe’s upper part, plus Abloh’s instantly-recognizable Helvetica branding on the sides with matching accented shoelaces. The coveted sneakers will also feature other details like a Swoosh tab, exposed foam tongue, punched-out holes, and a bulging outer sole.

The Blazer Low is set to come in two colorways — black/green and white/neon yellow — while the price for the kicks is $140. This isn’t the last we’ll see from Off-White and Nike’s longtime collaboration either, as more details on future launches are to come.

Courtesy of Nike

Courtesy of Nike

When and where can I buy the Off-White & Nike Blazer Low sneaker?

The Off-White & Nike Blazer Low sneaker will be available for purchase starting on Friday, April 8, on Nike’s SNKRS app and at select Nike and Off-White retail stores.

Courtesy of Nike