Just weeks after Sailor Moon collaborated with Maje back in April, Vans announced on Tuesday, May 31, a new and upcoming collection inspired by the legendary show’s fun-loving characters — and it’s set to drop very soon.

Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s ‘90s animated series Sailor Moon, the anticipated collab is set to include a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories that capture the stories of Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians across some of Vans’ classic styles. You can expect to shop anything from sweatshirts and beanies to platform and slip-on sneakers, as well as comfy slippers shaped like Sailor Moon’s sidekick Luna.

See how you can get your hands on the coveted Vans & Sailor Moon collaboration before it sells out, because we know that all good things are bound to, ahead.

Courtesy of Vans

What’s the Vans & Sailor Moon collaboration?

The Vans & Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collaboration features an array of graphic-printed footwear, apparel, and accessories featuring Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians.

Available in women’s, men’s, and kid’s sizing, the footwear line includes Vans’ hero styles, like the Sk8-Hi Stacked silhouettes, along with lace-up, slip-ons, and high tops. You can find the Sailor Moon characters, including Sailor Moon, Tuxedo Max, Luna, and the Sailor Guardians, decorated on the different sneakers. You can also find other accessories, such as cozy cat-shaped slippers, among a number of hats, socks, and backpacks.

The collaboration also allows fans to design their own Vans & Sailor Moon footwear exclusively through Vans’ Customs platform, with three brand new prints starring the fan-favorite characters.

As for the collection’s ready-to-wear apparel line, there will be an assortment of comfy styles available in women’s, men’s, and kid’s sizing. Fans will be able to shop anything from fleece crewneck sweatshirts with Sailor Moon’s signature heroic suit printed on it and tie-dye hoodies of the characters, to button-down tops and short-sleeve graphic tees.

Following the first drop, Vans & Sailor Moon will soon come out with a second launch collaborating with Vans team rider and Olympic skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, who will also release her very own Sailor Moon-inspired version of her signature shoe, The Lizzie, along with additional sneaker styles, apparel, and accessories. Prices and sizing for the collaboration have yet to be revealed.

Courtesy of Vans

When and where can I buy the Vans & Sailor Moon collaboration?

Starting on Friday, June 10, the Vans & Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collaboration will be available to shop exclusively at Vans.com and select Vans retail stores. Vans Customs will also launch that Friday on Vans.com/customs.

While we wait for the collection to come out, you can view more of the official campaign images, below.

Courtesy of Vans

Courtesy of Vans

Courtesy of Vans

Courtesy of Vans