After a mysterious countdown timer was seen on Gap’s site Tuesday night, which sent the internet into a frenzy, Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap hoodie is finally out with a price tag that rings in at less than $100.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Yeezy Gap Hoodie is now available in unisex sizes for both adults and children, priced between $70 through $90, and is crafted from 100% double-layer cotton so you can bundle up, ‘Ye style. The long-awaited cozy collection comes in six colorways, including shades of neutrals, like black, brown, and beige, to more vibrant hues, including purple, red, and blue. Although there are no drawstrings — a design typical of many hoodies — West’s Yeezy Gap hoodie offers an oversized fit and has ribbed detailing on the cuffs and hem, as well as a much-needed pouch in the front.

It also seems that West has been teasing the “The Perfect Hoodie,” as nicknamed by fans, since last year. In a photo from March 2020, he was seen in Paris wearing a similar blue hoodie paired with a chunky gold chain peeking underneath.

The streetwear icon previously dropped his very first Yeezy x Gap piece back in June 2021, the recycled nylon Yeezy Gap Round Jacket, as a part of his 10-year partnership with the American retailer. But his latest release may be one of his most cherished products yet. When West was creating his Yeezy Season 2 collection back in 2015, the rapper-turned-designer waxed poetic about the importance of a sweatshirt (and his vision for Gap — years before this partnership came into fruition) in an interview with Vanity Fair:

“I think sweatshirts are the way of the future. And we worked so hard on our development of our actual sweatshirts to make them fall a certain way, the dyeing that we do, the type of washing where we take a thicker Japanese stretch French terry and wash it down to where it keeps its original qualities but then feels so thin. Sweatshirts are f*cking important. That might sound like the funniest quote ever. How can you say all this stuff about running for president in 2020 and then say sweatshirts are important? But they are. Just mark my words. Mark my words like Mark Twain.”

And as expected from West, the new hoodie release is available for a limited time and only in the U.S., with orders set to ship out in two to eight weeks. You can now cop the Yeezy Gap Hoodie on the official Yeezy Gap site, or see the hoodies in more detail, below.