Even if you haven't seen Netflix's Malcolm & Marie, you've probably caught a glimpse of Zendaya in a stunning metallic gown. Fans of the Euphoria star and fashion enthusiasts alike admired the ensemble and wondered how to get it in their own closets. Well, we finally have an answer.

The custom dress is now available to pre-order at Aliétte. The film's costume designer (and Zendaya's go-to image architect) Law Roach tapped stylist and designer Jason Rembert to bring the stunning look to life. Dubbed the "Zee Dress," the cross halter-neck, backless gown features a very open cut-out with a silk lining and a gorgeous metallic front that glistens as the wearer moves.

With the film being shot exclusively in black-and-white, the costume choices had to express a sense of movement through the screen. "It needed to have a life — to catch that light from every angle and from every direction," Roach said in an interview with The Cut. "It had to feel liquid and the metallic was a natural way for me to get that."

The "Zee Dress" comes in a size range from 2 to 16 and retails for $1,200. It is now available to pre-order at Aliétte's website and is expected to be shipped by Thursday, May 20. You can get a closer look at the dress — in color — below.

Courtesy of Aliétte