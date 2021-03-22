The Men In Music Business Conference isn’t just a hang in the middle of Florida, it’s a lifestyle. Lana Del Rey’s new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, has earned near-universal acclaim, but the internet just can’t seem to get over that long-winded lyric from “White Dress.” She only mentioned it because it was such a scene!

If the song has had you yearning for a mid-aughts Orlando, or left you winded from shouting “downatthemeninmusicbusinessconference!” into the ether, you just might be in the market for a Chemtrails-inspired wardrobe, which, in 2021, involves at least one pair of roller blades.

White mini dresses are, of course, the nucleus of the music biz vibe. From Selkie’s tulle poof to Morgan Lane’s dotted mini nightgown, the range in white dresses on the market today provides something for everyone — just don’t forget to wear kneepads if this ends also becoming your skating uniform.

Inspired by music video’s roller blading scenes in slow motion and working the night shift, we’ve rounded up the best pieces for a trip down to the “Men In Music Business Conference,” below, from white dresses and inline skates to cow-print tops and printed denim.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.