Pharrell’s I Am OTHER And Warby Parker Are Making Taped-Up Glasses Cool

There was once a time when eyeglasses punctuated by a thick piece of tape around the bridge was a universal symbol for someone who was mercilessly bullied. But the script has now been flipped, thanks to Warby Parker's new collaboration with Pharrell's i am OTHER.

The brands have joined forces to dazzle up Warby Parker's beloved Winston style, a pair of bold, thick-rimmed glasses with a bright yellow detail on the bridge of the nose, reclaiming the stereotype of taped-up frames. The cheeky take on the frames is now a "bright symbol of happy, ambitious individualism." The case is engraved with i am OTHER's mission statement: "That which makes you different makes you special. Be other."

Warby Parker has also made a donation to Pharrell's nonprofit, Yellow, which works to even the odds for youth by providing education resources.

The new Winston frames from Warby Parker x i am OTHER are available now on Warby Parker's website, starting at $95. The campaign for the collab, which features local creatives, was shot in Pharrell's hometown of Virginia Beach (prior to COVID-19). Check out the photos, below.

Photo by Micaiah Carter

Photo by Micaiah Carter

Photo by Micaiah Carter

Photo by Micaiah Carter

Photo by Micaiah Carter

Photo by Micaiah Carter

Photo by Micaiah Carter