Fashion
Pharrell’s I Am OTHER And Warby Parker Are Making Taped-Up Glasses Cool
The brands joined forces to rethink Warby Parker's beloved Winston frames.
There was once a time when eyeglasses punctuated by a thick piece of tape around the bridge was a universal symbol for someone who was mercilessly bullied. But the script has now been flipped, thanks to Warby Parker's new collaboration with Pharrell's i am OTHER.
The brands have joined forces to dazzle up Warby Parker's beloved Winston style, a pair of bold, thick-rimmed glasses with a bright yellow detail on the bridge of the nose, reclaiming the stereotype of taped-up frames. The cheeky take on the frames is now a "bright symbol of happy, ambitious individualism." The case is engraved with i am OTHER's mission statement: "That which makes you different makes you special. Be other."
Warby Parker has also made a donation to Pharrell's nonprofit, Yellow, which works to even the odds for youth by providing education resources.
The new Winston frames from Warby Parker x i am OTHER are available now on Warby Parker's website, starting at $95. The campaign for the collab, which features local creatives, was shot in Pharrell's hometown of Virginia Beach (prior to COVID-19). Check out the photos, below.