Fashion
25 years later, the '90s classic continues to inspire contemporary style.
It's been 25 years since Clueless first hit the silver screens, and yet it continues to live on through its snappy one-liners and, of course, its unforgettable range of stylish costumes. Ahead, we scrounged the internet to bring you the best Clueless-inspired outfits.
I mean, if you're going to go shopping, is there anything better to throw on than this iconic look?
