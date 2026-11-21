When shopping for the friend whose style feels light-years beyond everyone else’s in the group chat, there's something particularly satisfying about giving them a little luxury. As a shopping writer, I’m always stumbling upon undeniably chic clothes and accessories, so I’ve rounded up the most wish-list-worthy. This year, it’s all about pieces with staying power — from an outrageously plush winter coat to a timeless suede bag they’ll reach for every day. Ahead, discover elevated gifts they’ve likely been eyeing for months.

1 A Slouchy Suede Bag With Serious Downtown Appeal Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 Coach $295 See On Coach Available in rich hues and crafted from soft double-faced suede, Coach's Brooklyn 28 bag is an everyday carryall with cool-girl nonchalance. Its minimalist, slouchy hobo silhouette has that effortlessly undone, downtown New York feel without sacrificing practicality. The roomy interior fits more than you'd expect, while the magnetic closure keeps everything secure but within easy reach. Available colors: 10

2 A Fur-Lined Leather Jacket That Brings The Drama Isabel Marant Valina Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jacket Net-A-Porter $4,290 See On Net-A-Porter Consider this the outerwear equivalent of making an entrance. Isabel Marant takes the classic leather bomber jacket into statement territory with a double-lapel funnel neckline, and an exaggerated furry collar that practically eliminates the need for a scarf. It's dramatic in all the right ways, yet relaxed enough to throw on over jeans and a sweater. Available sizes: 34 — 42

Available colors: 1

3 A Luxurious Cashmere Scarf That Makes The Outfit Quince Mongolian Cashmere Woven Fringe Scarf Quince $60 $139 See On Quince A good cashmere scarf is the ultimate winter wardrobe workhorse, and this one from Quince gets the details right. Made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere, it has a soft, substantial feel and classic fringed edges that look equally chic draped over a wool coat or wrapped up to the chin. Its understated luxury makes getting dressed in freezing temperatures far more appealing. Available colors: 5

4 A Mini Shoulder Bag That’s Perfectly Timeless Jemma EMMA Mini Shoulder Bag Jemma $206.40 $258 See On Jemma Small bags are at their best when they don't require leaving any essentials behind, which is where Jemma's EMMA Mini shoulder bag succeeds. Crafted from smooth Italian calf leather, the structured silhouette features an adjustable shoulder strap and multiple interior compartments for all your musts, including a full-size smartphone. Elevated by polished gold-toned hardware, it’s a surprisingly practical choice for dinners, parties, and everything in between.

5 A Pair Of Plush Shearling Earmuffs With A Preppy Twist BURBERRY Shearling Earmuffs BURBERRY $690 See On BURBERRY If winter accessories are going to be a necessity, they might as well be a little fabulous. Burberry's plush shearling earmuffs have a softly rounded silhouette with the house's signature checked pattern tucked inside, offering a subtle flash of heritage print against all that fluff. They're the perfect finishing touch for a sleek coat and oversize sunglasses on a particularly cold morning. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Medium-Large

Available colors: 1

6 A Pair Of Pointed-Toe Flats With A Little Extra Attitude Reformation Calista Flat Reformation $328 See On Reformation With their pointed toe, these Reformation flats have a way of making even the simplest outfit look more put together. The low half-inch heel keeps the silhouette grounded in everyday wear, while the silky tiger-printed calf-hair adds enough boldness for more dressed-up plans. Pair them with straight-leg denim, tailored trousers, or a midi skirt — they can handle all three. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6

7 A Luxe Knit Beanie For Your Après-Ski Wardrobe Louis Vuitton LV Spark Beanie Louis Vuitton $580 See On Louis Vuitton A beanie might seem like a humble gift, but this Louis Vuitton cashmere beanie is anything but ordinary. Made from 100% cashmere, the plush design is finished with a gold-tone LV emblem that adds a little jewelry-like shine without overwhelming the look. It's an easy way to make a practical cold-weather staple feel decidedly more luxurious. Available colors: 7

8 A Classic Cable-Knit Sweater With Modern Appeal Vineyard Vines Katie Cotton Cable Mockneck Sweater Vineyard Vines $138 See On Vineyard Vines There's something classically chic about a cable-knit sweater, particularly when the silhouette feels a little more modern. Vineyard Vines' Katie sweater combines a rolled mock neckline with an easy fit that works just as well with tailored pants as it does with relaxed denim. The 100% cotton construction also makes it a smart layering piece for those in-between days when a heavy wool sweater feels like too much. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5