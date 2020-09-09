Petra Collins Designed A Fashion Collab For Your At-Home Fit Pics

Multihyphenate creative Petra Collins has another role to add to her growing list of gigs. On Wednesday, SSENSE debuted her first fashion collection called I'm Sorry By Petra Collins, a 12-piece collaboration of early-aughts fashion items (bedazzled tracksuits, cropped T-shirts) and comfy at-home loungewear (hoodies, matching sets). The new launch is available to shop exclusively on SSENSE and is priced between $65 and $295. A second drop is expected later this year, which will also include footwear and jewelry.

"I've been obsessed with clothes my whole life. Clothing has been so much a part of my identity — it has either been a way of shielding myself or revealing something," Collins told writer Natasha Stagg in an interview for SSENSE. As for the "baby-stupid name" I'm Sorry, she explained that it's a nod to her Canadian background and not taking fashion so seriously. "I feel like I also want to apologize for what I'm going to be putting out," she added.

Collins mentioned she made sure to design pieces that she would feel most comfortable wearing both behind and in front of the camera, as well as think about how they would look like in photographs. From the anime-inspired graphics to the eye-catching lace, satin, and ombre-dyed patterns, this collection is bound to stop followers in their (scrolling) tracks to take a second, closer look.

Check out more of (and shop) I'm Sorry By Petra Collins' debut collection with SSENSE, below.

