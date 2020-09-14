Indya Moore Walked Their First New York Fashion Week Show For Jason Wu

New York Fashion Week kicked off on Sunday with an in-person runway show hosted by Jason Wu. Indya Moore opened the runway show, which included 30 models in total, held outdoors at Spring Studios Terrace in front of a small audience of 36 guests.

"This is the first NYFW show I've ever walked," wrote Moore on Instagram. "I'm so proud of Jason's line, the fabric is incredible. It's sturdy, soft, and the clothing fits like a glove. Well done!"

Everyone in attendance for the debut of Wu's Spring 2021 collection filled out a health questionnaire and had their temperature checked prior to entering the venue. Wu also handed out face masks that read "Distance yourself from hate." While the show was also livestreamed online, the designer felt it was important to host a live show during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the world needs beauty and optimism," Wu told The Associated Press. "New York Fashion Week is not over. It is strong. We're here. … We can all be safe, be gathered and still be able to celebrate."

Wu transformed his runway show's venue into a slice of the tropics to present his new collection, which was full of bright prints and Teva-inspired sandals. The setting was modeled after Tulum, Mexico, where Wu held his wedding to Gustavo Rangel in 2016.

Wu told AP the show was intended to be a "mini vacation" for people adding, "For a second, I feel like I'm in paradise."