19 Instagram-Worthy Gifts For Your Extremely Online BFF

You know, the one who loves their IG feed just a little too much.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

We all have that one friend: The one who gets everything, from restaurant recommendations to ideas for a fashion splurge, from Instagram. Maybe they're even an actual influencer — the type who inspires their own followers with their expertly curated, high-gloss feed. Whatever the case may be, your most online BFF needs a gift that is good enough to feature on social media. To help with the daunting task of shopping for the person in your life who's most on top of the trendiest products and brands around, we've compiled a list of Instagram-worthy holiday gifts to make your holiday shopping a whole lot easier, including selections from Internet-beloved brands like Telfar, Marine Serre, Wildflower, Savage X Fenty, and more.

From the most coveted dress that went viral and fashion-forward accessories that will take their #selfie game to the next level like they're Emily In Paris, to home décor and beauty picks worthy of a double tap, shop 19 picks for the ultimate/aspiring influencer in your life, below. Just make sure they give you a shoutout in the caption.

Lacy, Not Racy Teddy
Savage X Fenty

From the brand that broke the Internet with searches for "blue lingerie" after the Savage X Fenty fashion show earlier this year.

GYLES & GEORGE X ROWING BLAZERS WOMEN'S "I'M A LUXURY" SWEATER
Rowing Blazers

An exact replica of the sweater Princess Diana wore back in the '80s. Give this to the friend who won't stop talking about 'The Crown.'

HOCKNEY DRESS
House of Sunny

If it's good enough for Kendall Jenner, then it's good enough for us.

Strawberry Midi Dress
Lirika Matoshi

If you have never seen this dress before, then congratulations for staying off Instagram for all of 2020.

Ansel Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters

Every aspiring influencer needs a mushroom lamp.

moon-print turtleneck top
Marine Serre

The famous moon print seen on Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, and Kylie Jenner.

Robyn Jean
Lisa Says Gah

Give the gift of standing out on the grid with these cow-print jeans.

Classic Animal Print Clog
Crocs

One of the few things that had an excellent 2020: Crocs.

POPPY HEAVY FLEECE HOODIE
Free & Easy

From the brand beloved by celebrities like Dakota Johnson.

Dominica Cardigan
Tach Clothing

When you're focused on #content, not any ol' cardigan will do.

Supersonic Hair Dryer
dyson

You've likely seen beauty influencers and editors use this dryer on their Instagram feeds. Your BFF could be next, with Dyson's limited-edition set.

Limited Edition Gold Kit
Glossier

You can't go wrong with Glossier. The beauty brand has released limited-edition holiday gift set with packaging that's cute enough to be posted on main.

Mini Ash Bag
Susan Alexandra

Any fashion lover knows the Instagram value of one of Susan Alexandra's cult bags.

WIDE CUSTOM HAIR CLIP
BaubleBar

The barrette trend continues on into the new year. These customized options from BaubleBar are affordable enough to spell out witty quips.

Wireless Earbud Case In Signature Canvas With Coach Patch
Coach

Every aspiring Instagram star needs a designer case for their earbuds.

Monogram iPhone Pro 11 Case
Wildflower

A brand created from a bathroom run-in with Miley Cyrus, Wildflower Cases is responsible for some of the most popular phone cases on Instagram.

PINK PEARL BERET
Lele Sadoughi

If Emily Cooper can throw on a beret and grow her Instagram account exponentially then it might be worth a try.

Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein

Sometimes you just want to channel your inner Hailey Bieber.

FW20 T-Shirt
Telfar

It's almost impossible to cop a Telfar bag right now. The next best thing? The brand's screenprint T-shirt made with artist Brontez.

