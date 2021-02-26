Iris Law Is The Face Of Stella McCartney's New Campaign

Stella McCartney's genderless Shared line released new designs for its Spring 2021 collection. To bring the brand's fun and youthful approach towards self-expression to the forefront, designer McCartney tapped British model Iris Law to star in the latest campaign.

The new collection, which launched on Feb. 22, was created in partnership with legendary Japanese artist Yoshitoshi Nara as his first-ever fashion collaboration. Majority of the key pieces, such as a printed silk shirt-and-shorts set, feature Nara's punk-inspired illustrations with bold and call-to-action type phrase, like "Change the history", "We are punks," and "Don't waste another day!"

Law, alongside her boyfriend and model, Jyrrel Roberts, effortlessly sport new pieces from the collection to show just how versatile and fluid the items are. Together, they convey their self-exploration of identity and freedom. "It is like your outer shell being decorated and it helps me express what mood I'm in," Law told British Vogue in an interview.

The latest drop for Stella McCartney's Shared collection also features T-shirts and socks that that feature the brand's Old Bond Street — or OBS for short — logo. The entire line is priced between $75 to $1,795 and is now available on Stella McCartney's website, as well as other select Stella McCartney retailers. To get a closer look at Law and Roberts in the new pieces, check out the campaign, below.

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Stella McCartney