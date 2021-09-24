One of the biggest K-pop girl groups of the moment, ITZY, is all about making a statement. Since their debut in 2019, the five-member group (consisting of members Ryujin, Yeji, Chaeryeoung, Yuna, and Lia) is not only known for their catchy songs that focus on confidence, but they have impeccable style, too. The superstar quintet often experiments with vibrant colors, fun silhouettes, and coordinating monochrome ‘fits.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the group dropped their latest single titled “LOCO,” which is a part of their first full-length album Crazy In Love. To celebrate, we looked back on their best fashion moments so far, ahead.