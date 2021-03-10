Jaden Smith Released A Fashion And Skate Film During Fashion Month

MsftsRep, the fashion brand co-founded by Jaden Smith, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. Yes, that means the 22-year-old started the collective, alongside sister Willow and brothers Moises and Mateo Arias, when he was just shy of his teenage years. To celebrate the milestone, MsftsRep presented its Fall 2021 collection as a special guest with Italy’s menswear trade show Pitti Uomo on Wednesday.

“We really wanted to come with a real collection and show a serious, distinct move from what we were doing before, to what we're doing now,” Smith told Vogue. “And we also wanted to show people what the codes and the philosophy of our brand are, and how that's going to be represented visually.”

For the online showcase, the brand shot a short film at skate parks in downtown Los Angeles, unveiling three looks from the upcoming collection. The short is just a teaser of what to expect from MsftsRep, with the full collection scheduled to drop sometime early next year.

“Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve thought about fashion differently, and that was pointed out to me by everybody else,” Smith said. “With MsftsRep, what we’ve done is to take that weird fashion sense I’ve always had and packaged it in a way that if there’s other people out there that feel different, or feel weird, or that they don’t belong, we can put these clothes together in a way that makes them feel that they’re part of some type of community that’s organized and that has their back.”

Check out the new looks unveiled by MsftsRep, below, and watch the teaser video on Pitti Uomo’s website now.

Courtesy of MsftsRep