19 Gifts Under $100 For Your Jewelry-Obsessed Friend

Trust us, they're all under $100!

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

If you are looking for the perfect gift for the jewelry enthusiast in your life but can't afford to break the bank, then this is your trusty handbook. Jewelry proves to be one of the most challenging gifts to balance quality and affordability, so shopping for your jewelry-obsessed close ones can be intimidating. Luckily, our under-$100 jewelry gift ideas will have something for everyone, from the friend who loves to stack bracelets to the family member who prefers a more minimal look.

Plenty of brands occupy the cost-effective jewelry space, like Ragen Jewels, Leila + Mae, and Studs offering modern pearl pieces, thick gold classics, and more. Keep scrolling to knock out that holiday shopping with some of our favorite bougie (and budget-friendly) jewels.

Classic Chain
Past Midnight

This chunky chain is a staple for this season and beyond. In luxe gold, it is guaranteed to elevate any look year-round.

Yin Yang Gold
July Child

Cute finger candy for the spiritual friend, this Yin Yang ring is your go-to gift.

Sia
Ana Luisa

These simple earrings have a fun edge but are still a dainty everyday piece.

Espuma de Mar Earrings
Tuza

These quirky resin hoops are mismatched and handmade. They have colorful detailing that is unique to each pair.

Debbie Ring
Leila + Mae

This retro-inspired ring is the ideal throw-on for everyday style.

Certified Angel Huggies
Frasier Sterling

Reminescent of your favorite emoji, these angel earrings make for a cheeky gift.

Effy Bracelet in Gold
Wolf Circus

This two-sided bracelet marries sophisticated and trendy with half freshwater pearl and another half rich gold chain.

Flower Jacket
Studs

A gift for your cool-girl friend, these ear jackets have a sparkly chain that connects the flower to the backing.

Birthstone Ring
Tai Jewelry

This gradient birthstone ring is affordable and personal, with crystal rock stones according to your loved one's birth month.

Baby Cherry
Ninfa Handmade

A sweet and antioxidant-filled gift, this lady-like necklace has a youthful charm.

Esma Chain Ring
Ellie Vail

In line with the exaggerated chain trend, this chunky ring is the ultimate modern stacking ring.

Caroline Chain Slide
Shashi

An elevated cowrie shell bracelet, this piece is the perfect gift for your beach bum friend. It can even double as a summer anklet!

LSD 25
La Manso

In a contrasting colorway, this playful ring is for the lively dresser.

Gothic Initial Necklace
Adina's Jewels

This initial necklace is in a contemporary font and offers a personalized gift at an economical price.

Wide-Eyed Crystal Pavé Necklace
Ragen Jewels

In a variety of colors, this pavé evil eye necklace can stand alone or be layered into a colorful necklace stack.

Kazuri Lariat Necklace
Soko

This handcrafted necklace is a classic lariat in a cool coral tone.

Liza Gold Huggie Hoop Earring Kit
BaubleBar

This well-priced huggie set is the maximalist's dream gift. Complete with crystal and textured hoops, this set is a five-in-one steal.

Ada Ring
Edas

This wraparound gold ring has a simplistic artisan feel, perfect for the effortless dresser.

Baby Smile Necklace
ALV Jewels

For the jovial friend, this smiley necklace is the ideal pick-me-up jewelry.