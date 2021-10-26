5 Jewelry Trends That Will Spice Up Your Fall Outfits

Picking the best jewelry to go with your fall outfits is an important task and there are plenty of fun, vibrant trends to brighten your cold-weather looks. Colorful jewels and personal pieces are becoming the cool-girl way to embellish your wardrobe, and our need-now list is stacked with bright enamel, lockets, lucite, playful beading and zodiac pieces.

Your social media feeds are likely inundated with nostalgic, early-aughts fashion trends and that widely applies to jewelry. From plastic rings to childlike beading to neon and shiny enamel, these throwback details are making jewelry playful again. Celebrities such as Meghan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Blackpink’s Jennie, and Madison Beer are already on board with these popular looks and providing us with plenty of style tips, too.

Upgrading your everyday jewelry can not only be fun but can add in a more personal touch, as well. Adding textured lockets and astrological-inspired styles to update your go-to trinkets will be uniquely “you,” and designers such as Missoma, AuRate, and Sarah Chloe are your one-stop for finding those special pieces.

Ready to give your jewelry box a revamp? Keep scrolling to shop our favorite jewelry trends for Fall 2021, ahead.

Fall 2021 Jewelry Trend No. 1: Bright Enamel

Fun, bright enamel pieces definitely have a place in your jewelry box for fall. Whether it be a statement ring or a classic huggie, a pop of color is a welcome layer to your everyday jewelry. Brands like Alison Lou and July Child have perfected the art of a playful, colored accessory. And, doesn’t hurt that this trend is one of Dua Lipa’s faves.

Fall 2021 Jewelry Trend No. 2: Lockets

The ideal personal piece, lockets are in for fall. Whether in the traditional pendant or in a signet ring, the locket offers a personal touch to everyday jewelry. Wear on its own or layered in with timeless gold chains and stacking rings.

Fall 2021 Jewelry Trend No. 3: Lucite

This whimsical trend has staked its claim across social media with an array of bauble rings, resin hoops, and translucent bangles. Turn to designers like Alexis Bittar and Corey Moranis to nail this trend.

Fall 2021 Jewelry Trend No. 4: Zodiac

An ode to astrology is a subtle, cheeky way to personalize your pieces. Wear your zodiac sign on a simple stud or more boldly on a pendant necklace.

Fall 2021 Jewelry Trend No. 5: Playful Beading

Kitschy beaded pieces have been popping up on all our style icons lately including Pete Davidson, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo. Whether it be a mod podge of multicolored beads or a playful symbol bead, these fun pieces can liven up any look. Pair with your traditional jewels or wear alone as a statement piece.