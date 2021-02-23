Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Ivies by Ivy

Fashion

19 Plastic, Colorful Rings You’ll Want To Show Off On Instagram

Your childhood dress-up bin might be jealous.

The jewelry that childhood you used to pair with your princess dress and plastic heels is back and it's grown up, too. In elevated materials such as resin and lucite, these colorful, chunky rings are still just as kitschy as you remember. Embellishing the playfully manicured hands of girls all over the internet, these rings are quickly becoming spring and summer’s hottest accessory.

In exciting news, this trend is proving to be very affordable: Almost all of these trinket-style rings are under $100 and many iterations are handmade pieces sold on sites like Etsy and Depop. Some fashion brands, including Sandy Liang and La Manso, are also bringing this trend to the luxury sphere with youthful embellished baubles that still come with a wallet-friendly price. That way, you can show off an eclectic collection of these vibrant and fresh rings, along with an equally bright manicure.

Shopping this niche trend can prove difficult as many of the sought-after brands are making small batches of rings that drop at specific dates and times. Plus, they're sold out almost everywhere. Below, we tracked down the best places to stock up on these coveted rings right now.

Space Dust II
Black Currant Pop

A perfect ode to your playing-princess days, this heart-shaped ring is adorned with a sparkling fuschia gemstone.

Jemma
Gem Mi

This lavender lucite ring has an abstract hand-painted pattern inside.

GlowBurst
Crack Couture

Decorated with multicolored stars, this handmade ring is glow-in-the-dark – reminiscent of your childhood ceiling constellations.

Candy
Ivies by Ivy

If you're looking for an altenrative to plastic, this electric blue ring is hand-crafted from clay.

Slime Ring
Onkalo

Made to look like slime, this ring is uniquely crafted with resin and ink giving it streaks of hot pink.

Soft Knuckle Duster
La Manso

This chunky glittered ring is embellished with gold oval details.

Glitz Ring
Blo_oberry

This ring personifies the '90s with fun nostalgic logos embedded into clear resin.

Wrap Ring
Corey Moranis

Made to look like a beam of light, this magenta lucite ring comes in all colors and even has a matching bangle.

Bling 2021
Blobb

Made by a sculptor, these tiny art pieces are adorned with a little gem.

Jelly Tots
Alerria

This clear flower ring is accented by a colored gem designed to look like a delicious treat.

Assorted Lucite Rings
Here Nor There

These assorted lucite rings come in many patterns and colors for just $15.

Yellow Lucite Ring with Semi Precious Stones
Smell The Cactus

This pale yellow ring is decorated with three precious stones in a tonal colorway.

Heaven or Las Vegas Resin Ring
Tuza

This bubble ring has a tie-dye feel and can be paired with some contrasting cool-colored baubles.

Magnolia Ring
Ninfa Handmade

In delicate glass, this clear ring has a pretty magnolia flower embellishment.

Chambre de Verdure
Mon Cher Moi

Sold in a set, these fluid shapeless rings are great companions to your larger baubles.

Autumn Flower Ring Real Flower Resin Ring
Smile With Flower

This clear resin ring gets its color from the dried flowers set inside.

Spiral Ring
Keane

This glass ring is made with a spiraled color combo of pink and green.

Chunky Resin Acrylic Rings
Katss Collectibless

In a girly orchid color, this translucent ring has a candy-like feel.

Fraction Ring in Rhodium and Clear
Lady Grey

This rhodium ring is a statement piece with an arc of clear lucite.