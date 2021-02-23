The jewelry that childhood you used to pair with your princess dress and plastic heels is back and it's grown up, too. In elevated materials such as resin and lucite, these colorful, chunky rings are still just as kitschy as you remember. Embellishing the playfully manicured hands of girls all over the internet, these rings are quickly becoming spring and summer’s hottest accessory.

In exciting news, this trend is proving to be very affordable: Almost all of these trinket-style rings are under $100 and many iterations are handmade pieces sold on sites like Etsy and Depop. Some fashion brands, including Sandy Liang and La Manso, are also bringing this trend to the luxury sphere with youthful embellished baubles that still come with a wallet-friendly price. That way, you can show off an eclectic collection of these vibrant and fresh rings, along with an equally bright manicure.

Shopping this niche trend can prove difficult as many of the sought-after brands are making small batches of rings that drop at specific dates and times. Plus, they're sold out almost everywhere. Below, we tracked down the best places to stock up on these coveted rings right now.

