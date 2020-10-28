Fashion
Jil Sander's New +J Collection For Uniqlo Finally Has A Release Date
Something to look forward to this November.
Back in August, Uniqlo announced that its partnership with Jil Sander would be returning after 11 years. The estimation of its comeback in late October wasn’t that far off, either: The Fall/Winter 2020 +J collection will hit Uniqlo stores and the brand's website on November 12.
“I set out to define the global modern uniform with this in mind: Clothes should be long-lasting and enduring,” Sander said. “They should serve the wearer and give her or him the energy and self-assurance which is so much needed in our global reality.”
The upcoming collection will have 32 items for women, 25 items for men, and 4 accessories, including utility-inspired outerwear, oversized tops, and cashmere sweaters.
“Everything seems to have changed, even in fashion. We are tired of certain forms which we associate with a past that now seems long ago,” Sander said of the changes in the fashion industry since her first +J collection in 2009. “The material and production techniques develop as well. New fabrics ask for new solutions, for different cuts and patterns. Without necessarily being able to explain the zeitgeist, I can sense the need for contemporary sophistication. I feel today’s magnetisms, tensions and harmonies."
Prices for the Fall/Winter 2020 collection start at $29.90 and go up to $249.90. Check out photos from the campaign below.