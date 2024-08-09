Why Does Jisoo’s Clio Peppiatt Dress Look So Familiar?

On Aug. 9, Jisoo stepped out with her fellow Blackpink members at the premiere of their concert film Born Pink — and the group’s eighth anniversary — wearing a dark blue cocktail dress adorned with Swarovski silver moons and clouds. The stunning piece is the work of London designer Clio Peppiatt, who’s been getting a lot of buzz for her intricately beaded and embroidered evening wear and bridal gowns.

For pop-culture enthusiasts, the South Korean singer and actress’ dress might look suspiciously familiar. That’s right — Taylor Swift was spotted outside her star-studded 34th-birthday celebration in December 2023 in the very same “Night Lucina” mini dress, which fans quickly noted bore a striking resemblance to the imagery of her tenth studio album Midnights.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2