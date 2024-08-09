Fashion
Why Does Jisoo’s Clio Peppiatt Dress Look So Familiar?
Hint: Another A-list celebrity wore it to her blowout birthday celebration.
On Aug. 9, Jisoo stepped out with her fellow Blackpink members at the premiere of their concert film Born Pink — and the group’s eighth anniversary — wearing a dark blue cocktail dress adorned with Swarovski silver moons and clouds. The stunning piece is the work of London designer Clio Peppiatt, who’s been getting a lot of buzz for her intricately beaded and embroidered evening wear and bridal gowns.
For pop-culture enthusiasts, the South Korean singer and actress’ dress might look suspiciously familiar. That’s right — Taylor Swift was spotted outside her star-studded 34th-birthday celebration in December 2023 in the very same “Night Lucina” mini dress, which fans quickly noted bore a striking resemblance to the imagery of her tenth studio album Midnights.
If you’re feeling inspired to
twin triplet with Jisoo and Taylor, the “Night Lucina” dress is back in stock and available for purchase on Clio Peppiatt’s website — if you have a cool $1,943 to spare.