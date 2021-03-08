Inside Jo Ellen Pellman's Dior Fall 2021 Show Virtual Experience

With December's Netflix hit The Prom marking Jo Ellen Pellman's film debut, the firsts for the Ohio native keep coming. On Monday, she attended her first-ever virtual runway show, taking in the Dior Fall 2021 collection, all from the comfort of her Manhattan apartment.

Since this is Dior we're talking about, this wasn't a "roll out of bed and turn on your laptop" viewing experience. Instead, Pellman took the opportunity to transform into a chic Parisienne ingenue, courtesy of an all-Dior ensemble that included a cashmere ribbed turtleneck, a structured leather skirt, tights, and heels. "I felt so chic and sleek," Pellman tells NYLON. "I would absolutely wear this to a matinee at the theater or an afternoon at the Met."

To complement the look, Pellman had some help from hair stylist Dominick Pucciarello and makeup artist Gita Bass, who used Dior Makeup to give the actress a fresh, glowy look. "I'm so grateful that they were willing to brave the three-story walkup with all of their gear," Pellman notes. For the finishing touches, she FaceTimed with her stylist, Andrew Gelwicks, who suggested tights and earrings as the finishing touches.

As for the show itself, it certainly lived up to Pellman's virtual runway dreams. "This is my first time watching a virtual fashion show, and I was blown away," she says. "I'd describe the collection as haunting and ethereal, with striking variations of black, white, and red. I was especially drawn to the black pinafores and the pearled collars — they had a youthful quality that contrasted beautifully with the twisted setting." Here, an exclusive look at how she got ready for the show.