Julia Fox Took Street Style To A New Level This Fashion Month

Love her or... really love her, Julia Fox delivered some of our favorite fashion month moments this season.

We were thrilled to see the actress frequenting the runways and front rows alike, both in New York and Milan. Fox certainly could have slipped back into her less public life following her media-frenzy relationship and consequential breakup with Kanye West. But of course, and thankfully, she didn’t.

Fox is still out here making headlines with her bold (to say the least) street style and self-deprecating humor (her TikTok is pretty perfect, we can’t lie). And we’re all still out here eating it up.

She brought that energy to both the streets and runways in a big way this season. From her catwalk turn at Tommy Hilfiger wearing no pants, to walking around the city in a latex look, to wearing duct tape as a top, her affinity for sartorial risk-taking knows no bounds.

During a fashion month that in many ways felt... pretty status quo, Fox provided some much-needed levity to the entire operation. Whether you like her style or not, you can’t say she’s not having fun.

Ahead, a retrospective of Fox’s best fashion moments from the Spring 2023 season.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing blunt bangs at a fashion week event in New York.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Serving a latex look in New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Toting an exceptionally adorable accessory (her son, Valentino) at Elena Velez.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images A duct tape darling in New York.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pantsless on the runway at Tommy Hilfiger in New York.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing the on-trend bra-as-a-shirt look in New York.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channeling “mermaidcore” at the Parsons MFA student show in New York.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images A shirtless NYC moment.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Going full bikini babe in Milan.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dipped in blue for Diesel in Milan.