Kaia Gerber was destined to be a star, following the footsteps of her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. At just 16 years old, the model debuted on the runway and has since made a name for herself, most recently delving into the world of acting.

The model is known for her “it-girl” ambiance, rocking anything from extravagant gowns to chic, suited ensembles.

In honor of the now 20-year-old’s birthday, we compiled some of our favorite red carpet looks, ahead.