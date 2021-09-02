Fashion
The now 20-year-old supermodel and actress has made a name for herself.
Kaia Gerber was destined to be a star, following the footsteps of her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. At just 16 years old, the model debuted on the runway and has since made a name for herself, most recently delving into the world of acting.
The model is known for her “it-girl” ambiance, rocking anything from extravagant gowns to chic, suited ensembles.
In honor of the now 20-year-old’s birthday, we compiled some of our favorite red carpet looks, ahead.
In one of her first red carpet appearances, Gerber was seen posing next to her brother Presley Gerber and mother Cindy Crawford. She wore a graphic midi dress and white sandals.