LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Kaia Gerber arrives at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With ...
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion

Kaia Gerber’s Style Evolution Proves She’s the Ultimate It-Girl

The now 20-year-old supermodel and actress has made a name for herself.

Kaia Gerber was destined to be a star, following the footsteps of her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. At just 16 years old, the model debuted on the runway and has since made a name for herself, most recently delving into the world of acting.

The model is known for her “it-girl” ambiance, rocking anything from extravagant gowns to chic, suited ensembles.

In honor of the now 20-year-old’s birthday, we compiled some of our favorite red carpet looks, ahead.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

2007, Disney's High School Musical 2 World Premiere

In one of her first red carpet appearances, Gerber was seen posing next to her brother Presley Gerber and mother Cindy Crawford. She wore a graphic midi dress and white sandals.

