Kali Uchis & Lola Leon Are Y2K Fashion Twins In New Obsesión Denim Campaign

After launching Bodied by Uchis in the fall of 2021, Kali Uchis is bringing the heat back this summer with the second drop for her inclusive clothing brand. This time, she’s tapping into the world of early-aughts denim trends and more.

The “Telepatía” singer’s upcoming release, titled Obsesión, expands her fashion line with quality pieces made out of raw denim that take inspiration from her love for Latinas and the ‘90s. (Though, from the low-rise styles and raw-hem waists, we’re seeing a hint of Y2K fashion, too.) In celebration of the collection, Uchis has brought out a familiar style star rising on our radar, taking model (and daughter of Madonna) Lola Leon along for the ride — quite literally.

Courtesy of Bodied by Uchis

In the new campaign video teased by the Sin Miedo songstress on Instagram, Uchis and Leon are seen cruising through the desert, posing together on top of a vintage lowrider all while sporting Obsesión's latest offerings. As seen on the duo, the collection features ultra low-rise denim bottoms called "Cozies,” itty-bitty shorts, denim caps, and distressed bucket hats adorned with the brand’s Obsesión logo. Not to mention, the capsule line is made entirely in the singer’s home country of Colombia and crafted with its signature “levanta-cola,” or butt lifting, engineering in mind. The curve-boasting collection has sizing that extends up to 20, and prices for the drop range from $55 through $133.

Obsesión will be available to pre-order exclusively online at BodiedbyUchis.com starting on Friday, July 1, at 12 p.m. EST. While we wait to get our hands on Uchis’ newest release, see more of the fashion twinning duo in the official campaign images, below.

