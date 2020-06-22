Kim Kardashian, North, & Kanye West Wore Custom Mowalola For Father's Day

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their oldest daughter North showed support for Nigerian fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi in their Father's Day family portrait on Sunday. The couple wore matching leather looks from Ogunlesi's namesake brand Mowalola, while North posed in a custom cow-print look from the designer's Spring 2020 collection. The family spent the holiday at their home in Wyoming over the weekend.

"Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!" Kardashian wrote on Instagram, tagging the designer in the photo.

Born in Lagos, Ogunlesi is now one of London's most exciting up-and-coming designers. After graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2017, Ogunlesi started her brand by focusing on menswear, and quickly caught the eye of style icons like Solange and Naomi Campbell who have both showed off her designs.

"I'm Nigerian, so whatever I create is automatically going to be Nigerian work. I don't feel like I have to brand myself as 'the African designer,'" she told Vogue UK in an interview from 2019. "The conversations that I want people to be having in Nigeria are the same conversations that people are having here in London. At the end of the day, I'm just a designer making shit that I want to make."

Check out the Kardashian-West looks, below.