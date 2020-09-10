From her short reveal on Instagram Live to a full-on photoshoot, our recent memories of Gigi Hadid mostly involve her baby bump. But the model reminded us of her pre-pregnancy days in Kith and Calvin Klein's new campaign, as she showed off the brands' collaboration of logo-covered bras and underwear.

The imagery first debuted nearly a week before in New York City, where Hadid takes over one of the most sought-after billboard spaces in Soho. (Calvin Klein has owned that coveted ad spot for years.)

"The dream billboard !!! ft @kith x @calvinklein !!! Wish I could be in the city to see it. 🗽🗽🗽," wrote Hadid in a caption on Instagram. "Shot at the beginning of the year, so excited to finally share the Kith for Calvin Klein 2020 campaign by @cassblackbird / grateful for projects w friends @ronniefieg 🏆 @austinscotti @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup @brycescarlett love u all 🚕❤️"

The Kith and Calvin Klein collaboration marks the first time the historic American brand has ever shared its signature undergarments with another fashion label. The men's and women's collection, which ranges in price from $30 to $70, will drop online at Kith.com on Sept. 12 at 11a.m. ET, as well as at Kith stores. If you happen to visit a brick-and-mortar location, you'll get the chance to customize your own three-pack of underwear, along with its own special packaging.

See more of Hadid (before her baby bump) for Kith x Calvin Klein's campaign, below.

Cass Bird/Courtesy of Kith

Cass Bird/Courtesy of Kith

Cass Bird/Courtesy of Kith

Cass Bird/Courtesy of Kith

Cass Bird/Courtesy of Kith

Cass Bird/Courtesy of Kith

Cass Bird/Courtesy of Kith

Cass Bird/Courtesy of Kith