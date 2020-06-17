LaQuan Smith has teamed up with Revolve to deliver you your summer wardrobe. The exclusive eight-piece capsule collection is heavy on the bike shorts, offering a classic black pair with early-aughts-style side straps, as well as one in white mesh.

"I'm so excited to finally share with the world my partnership and capsule collection with Revolve," Smith said in an official statement. "As two brands that truly appreciate the unapologetic glamour within women, this partnership is a long time coming. I'm also excited to not only introduce a new audience to LaQuan Smith but also introduce Revolve to a diverse group of women who inspire and make my brand what it is today."

Celebrity fans of Smith include fashion superstars like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian West, all of whom have been known to love a pair of bike shorts, too. The new collaboration follows Smith's partnership with ASOS, which debuted in 2018 and was the retailer's biggest designer endeavor yet. The collection currently on sale on Revolve's website ranges in price from $195 to $395.

“Revolve is built on the creativity and entrepreneurialism of emerging designers, and we are very proud to partner with LaQuan Smith," said Michael Mente, co-CEO and co-founder of Revolve. "His design aesthetic and brand ethos is perfect for the Revolve girl."

Check out the collection, below, and shop it on Revolve.com for your upcoming post-quarantine outfit.

Courtesy of Revolve

Courtesy of Revolve