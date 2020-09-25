The 21 Best Leather Pieces For Fall That Aren't Jackets

Family, we did it. We have finally made it to Fall 2020. This means it's time to dust off those leather jackets hiding in the far corners of your closet, but what about all the other leather clothing items on the market just waiting to be appreciated? This season, it's their time to shine.

Leather has come a long way since the ubiquitous moto leather jacket. In 2020, there are sustainable, faux, and affordable pieces well beyond the realm of outerwear. (Though, the leather blazer has also become a top choice in our wardrobes.) While we will forever love a classic leather jacket, it's time we give leather pants, dresses, tops, and more their long overdue support and appreciation.

Whether you're shopping for vegan leather at a reasonable price, ready to drop some coin on a luxury leather bustier, or looking to stand out in a pair of hot pink leather pants, we've got you covered. Below, take a look at some of the best leather pieces to shop right now and tell your beloved leather jacket that it's time for you to spread the love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.