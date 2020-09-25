Erika Harwood
Fashion

The 21 Best Leather Pieces For Fall That Aren't Jackets

Family, we did it. We have finally made it to Fall 2020. This means it's time to dust off those leather jackets hiding in the far corners of your closet, but what about all the other leather clothing items on the market just waiting to be appreciated? This season, it's their time to shine.

Leather has come a long way since the ubiquitous moto leather jacket. In 2020, there are sustainable, faux, and affordable pieces well beyond the realm of outerwear. (Though, the leather blazer has also become a top choice in our wardrobes.) While we will forever love a classic leather jacket, it's time we give leather pants, dresses, tops, and more their long overdue support and appreciation.

Whether you're shopping for vegan leather at a reasonable price, ready to drop some coin on a luxury leather bustier, or looking to stand out in a pair of hot pink leather pants, we've got you covered. Below, take a look at some of the best leather pieces to shop right now and tell your beloved leather jacket that it's time for you to spread the love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

BLACK VEGAN LEATHER SHIRT
Pixie Market

An oversized shirt that can be worn on its own, as a jacket, or cinched for a little extra oomph.

CAFE VEGAN LEATHER TROUSER
TLZ L'Femme

An ultra-strappy vegan leather pant by the buzzy brand that's both Beyoncé and Chloe x Halle-approved.

Recycled Elastic Waist PU Pants
NA-KD

Ease out of your cotton joggers into a pair of faux-leather elastic waist pants.

Sleek Pleats Faux-Leather Midi Skirt
ModCloth

A midi-length pleated skirt made from a smooth faux leather.

LEATHER STRAPPY MINI DRESS
8 By Yoox

A silk or cotton mini dress just doesn't do the trick by the time autumn arrives.

X REVOLVE Graceland Skirt
Understated Leather

The yeehaw lifestyle stays strong even through the changing of seasons.

CROC POWER PENCIL SKIRT
Good American

Proof that a pencil skirt doesn't have to be boring.

Cindy Faux Leather Jumpsuit
Avec Les Filles

What's a better way to ring in fall than a faux leather jumpsuit?

POKOU PANTS
Lionne

Show off some skin in these faux-leather lace-up pants.

oversized leather look shirt dress in rust
ASOS Design

An oversized dress with lots of pockets. There's room for anything in this bad boy.

Leather Bustier Bodysuit
LaQuan Smith

If you're in the market for a luxury leather bustier, make it this one.

SHEENA PANT
I.AM.GIA

Hot pink is basically a neutral at this point, no?

Phantom Leather Mini Dress
Ksubi

A sleeveless dress perfect to wear on its own or layer over a sweater.

Faux Leather Bike Short
Eloquii

We will retire the bike short whenever we feel like it, but it's not happening now.

Short Leather Skirt
Sandro

A classic leather mini skirt, but with some added button and stripe details.

Vegan Leather Top Stitched Mini Dress
The Frankie Shop

A mini dress that's meant for layering, whether it's over a T-shirt, blouse, or your favorite lightweight knit.

Vegan Leather Crew Top
Enza Costa

A basic crewneck top revamped with vegan leather.

Molly Butter Faux Leather Dress
Vero Moda

A faux leather frock with puffed shoulders in a buttery brown.

Ninon Blouse
Antik Batik

The puffy sleeve trend gets an edgy update in faux leather.

Short Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
Samsøe Samsøe

A fall-friendly faux leather shirtdress that you can wear with tights and booties.

Colorblocked Faux Leather Wrap Dress
ELOQUII

We love the colorblocked look of this wrap dress.