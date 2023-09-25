Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It’s been a while since we last saw Leighton Meester on the red carpet. After the Los Angeles premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods back in March, she finally gives her long awaited return in Milan. Though years have passed and a lot has changed since Meester starred in the hit CW show Gossip Girl, the actor still managed to pull off a look that even Blair Waldorf would approve of.

Kicking off Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 19, Meester made her rare red carpet appearance during Calzedonia’s “A Legs Celebration” event. For the occasion, the 37-year-old opted for an off-white halter-neck mini dress by the Australian fashion label Camilla and Marc, with the ivory-hued piece coming with a plunging V-neckline. Meester finished off her look with sheer black tights from Calzedonia (of course!) paired with black pumps and a tiny cherry red purse from By Far.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Jungkook at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City, Kendall Jenner’s no pants look, and more.

Lewis Hamilton

Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

This weekend was race week for Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton. While in Suzuka, Japan for the most recent grand prix, the seven-time world champion headed to the paddock in a baby blue set styled with sneakers. He also wore black sunglasses and his limited-edition blue watch made in collaboration with IWC.

BTS’ Jungkook

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rain didn’t stop Jungkook from performing in New York City at the Glbal Citizen Festival. On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Korean singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a dark green leather jacket with a white tee, cracked white pants, and black boots.

Julia Fox

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Julia Fox clearly has an affinity for emerging designers — it’s no wonder she’s hosting a fashion competition show of her own. Outside of the red carpet premiere of her film Something You Said Last Night, the multi-hyphenate star wore Grace Ling’s Glitched corset with a black Pillar skirt and evil crow bag, all straight from the designer’s Spring 2024 collection.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fall is officially underway and Emily Ratajkowski didn’t hesitate to make a fashion statement in the quinessential shoe of the season. While walking about in New York on Sept. 22, the model wore a cropped hoodie with a black jacket and a bright red knitted midi skirt. The star of the outfit were her ankle-hitting Ugg boots, which she finished off with black sunglasses to tie the look together.

Emma Watson

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week might’ve wrapped up but we’re still thinking about the celebrity street style we saw over the past few days. After the Prada show on Sept. 22, Emma Watson was captured leaving her hotel wearing a chunky knit sweater with a black mini skirt from – you guessed it – Prada. The 33-year-old completed her going-out look with off-white pumps and a white mini bag from the brand (flowers not included).

Gigi Hadid

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Runway appearances aside, Gigi Hadid was in Milan during Milan Fashion Week to celebrate the newest collaboration with her brand Guest in Residence and LuisaViaRoma. On Sept. 21, she was photographed at the event wearing a white set with matching-colored loafers and mini bag.

Taylor Swift

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Over the last few weeks, Taylor Swift has been making back-to-back statements and this time is no different. While in New York on Sept. 21, the Midnights singer was seen donning a black off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Alaïa paired with light khaki pants from The Row. She completed her outfit with twisted red heels by Aquazarra and a black mini purse from Brandon Blackwood.

Kendall Jenner

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has nailed down the barely-any-clothes look as seen in a recent outing. While in New York on Sept. 19, the model was captured wearing an oversized pinstriped button-down top, which she styled almost like a dress. She also had tiny shorts underneath and completed her outfit with a Khaite bag, The Row loafers, sunglasses, and a hairclip.

Alexa Chung

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

While in London on Sept. 18, Alexa Chung was seen attending the Erdem dinner donning a vibrant yellow dress paired with sheer black tights, black heels, and a Miu Miu purse.