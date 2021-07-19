Lil Nas X’s Nike “Satan Shoes” Court Case Inspired His New Music Video

Lil Nas X just announced his latest single “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow and produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West, as well as a new music video to go with it. On Monday, he revealed via Twitter a trailer for the upcoming release, calling back to the controversy surrounding “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — specifically the Nike “Satan Shoes” that he promoted in collaboration with the brand MSCHF.

The sneakers, a pair of black Nike Air Max 97s, feature a pentagram and a drop of human blood from the MSCHF team, which had plans to drop 666 pairs for purchase before the global sportswear company slapped the Brooklyn-based brand with a temporary restraining order and a lawsuit back in April. Eventually, the two parties reached a settlement in court and MSCHF voluntarily recalled the sneakers, as well as offered refunds and a buy-back program for its “Satan Shoes.” For the record, Lil Nas X was never mentioned in the lawsuit, but he contributed to the conversation the best way he knew how: trolling on Twitter.

All of that sneaker hoopla served as creative inspiration for his “Industry Baby” video, which parodies a Supreme Court case between Lil Nas X and Nike on July 19, 2021. The rapper plays himself, the defense lawyer, the prosecutor, as well as the judge, and the actual MSCHF (and Nike) sneaker itself makes a lengthy cameo, too.

See the full trailer for Lil Nas X’s new video, below, and mark your calendars for the official release on Friday, July 23.