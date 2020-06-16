Lil Nas X Stars In Gucci's New "Off The Grid" Campaign

Gucci is doing what many of us wish we could right now: going off the grid. The brand's latest campaign is its first for Gucci Circular Lines, a collection spawned from the Italian luxury house's initiative for circular production.

Gucci's "Off The Grid" collection uses recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials, including ECONYL, a regenerated nylon material made from recycled waste. For the campaign, the brand tapped Lil Nas X, King Princess, Japanese artist Miyavi, adventurer and environmentalist David de Rothschild, and Jane Fonda, the 82-year-old actress and activist who was arrested multiple times last year in the fight for climate change, in case you needed a reminder.

The group modeled the genderless luggage, accessories, footwear, and ready-to-wear for a shoot that took place prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, gathering in a rustic treehouse posed to be in the middle of a booming city.

"The collection is the result of teamwork; everybody brought something to it. And in the campaign, too, there is this idea of dialogue among people building something new," said creative director Alessandro Michele in an official statement. "I imagined that we could build a treehouse in a city center, all together, like kids playing in the park. Because all of us need to build this house or to find out that our planet exists, even where it seems it’s not there, or it's far away."

Check out the full Gucci "Off The Grid" campaign and video, shot by Harmony Korine, below.

Harmony Korine/Courtesy of Gucci

Harmony Korine/Courtesy of Gucci

Harmony Korine/Courtesy of Gucci

Harmony Korine/Courtesy of Gucci

Harmony Korine/Courtesy of Gucci

Campaign Credits:

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographer/Director: Harmony Korine

Talents: Jane Fonda, Lil Nas X, King Princess, Miyavi, David de Rothschild

Make Up: Thomas de Kluyver

Hair Stylist: Alex Brownsell

Video Music Credit:

"I CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW"

(J. Nash)

© 1972 Nashco Music Inc / Ashco Music Inc / CP Masters BV

Courtesy of Warner Chappell Music Italiana Srl

(P) 1972 Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited

Courtesy of Sony Music Italy S.p.A