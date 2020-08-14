If a certain strawberry dress has been taking over your Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter feeds, you have Lirika Matoshi to thank. The designer behind the internet-famous $490 item has become a household name among those getting dressed up and channeling cottagecore in quarantine.

Now, Matoshi has nabbed one of her biggest (and most fitting) collaborations to date. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the classic Cinderella, Disney teamed up with Matoshi to create her own ethereal interpretations of the princess' style, including four different designs that are just as romantic as her glittery tulle dress.

Matoshi looked to the woodsy setting of Cinderella for inspiration, adorning a sky-blue, floor-length gown with white clouds and green rolling hills. Another midi-length version comes in pastel pink with a bustier bodice and clouds. As an homage to the pink dress that Cinderella originally wanted to wear to the ball (before her evil stepsisters ruined it), Matoshi designed her own take, embellished with bows in different sizes. One of our favorite pieces is a mini dress with a bow so large it's shaped like a heart.

"I was free to express my creativity by recreating big, dramatic, modern Cinderella pieces," Matoshi told NYLON over email. "I loved using big and puffy fabrics. The puffiness of the dresses, the bows that were in each character's outfits, and the nature settings in the movie were my biggest inspirations."

The collection, priced between $520 and $1,490, is expected to drop for pre-sale orders on Matashi's website this Saturday. In the meantime, admire the dreamy designs below, and think about all of the fit pics you'll soon be posting in the future.

