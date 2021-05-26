Lisa Says Gah & OOKIOH's Collab Is All About Printed Swimwear

Lisa Says Gah has officially entered the swimwear game after repeated pleas from its loyal shoppers. The cult favorite retailer-turned-brand has teamed up with swim brand OOKIOH on a collection of two styles in three colorful prints.

“One of our most requested items this year has been swimwear—and we’re excited to share that with our community through our partnership with OOKIOH,” said Lisa Bühler, founder of Lisa Says Gah, in an official statement. “The LSG community is obsessed with in-house prints, and we felt our summer iterations were the perfect match for OOKIOH.”

The aforementioned prints are what fans of LSG have come to love, including a green cow print, red paisley, and vibrant fruits and veggies over a solid black.

“I have always loved Lisa’s point of view and storytelling. She and Tori have such great personal style and have been doing amazing things with Lisa Says Gah,” said Camilla Whitman, Creative Director of OOKIOH, in an official statement. “Their penchant for elevated novelty is such a strong signature. Both brands share a love of vintage and the effortless California aesthetic. We are so pleased with the way this collaboration turned out.”

Tops and bottoms, which comes in sizes XS to XXL, are available for $50 each, while the Savannah one-piece (XS to XXXL) retails for $100. Check out the campaign photos, below, and shop the new collection over on Lisa Says Gah and OOKIOH’s websites. (Pro tip: Move fast because they’re selling out quickly!)

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah