Liza Koshy Wants You To DM Her

Liza Koshy had one of those slow-mo, a-ha moments when she first discovered Fabletics. The activewear brand gifted her a pair of leggings, and after putting them on for one of her regular runs, the YouTube star and actress was instantly hooked.

"I realized there was a pocket on the side and it was deep and I'm a runner myself and I do it every day, so I'm always carrying my phone with me," Koshy tells NYLON. "Putting on these freaking Fabletics leggings was such a relief to me and my lifestyle. And it's also been a dream of mine to create clothing and my very own line, so Fabletics is making dreams come true in 2020."

On Jan. 1, Koshy released her first-ever activewear collection with Fabletics, featuring streetwear-inspired athletic apparel with a focus on performance and comfort in inclusive sizing. (Pieces are available in sizes XXS to 4X.) One of her favorite pieces is a convertible jacket, called Jean after Koshy's mother, that can unzip for a shorter length.

"They let me design down to the very last detail of what colors the zipper will be, or the colors of the buttons, so I just went in and they were happy to go in with me," Koshy. "I felt like Rihanna with Savage X Fenty. It was very cool."

To celebrate her new Fabletics collection, Koshy takes on the NYLON Nineteen, below, talking first concerts, weird (but refined!) snacks, and an open invite for everyone to send her a DM.

Courtesy of Fabletics

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I'm an Aries child, fiery. Funny enough, I am a recovering Cancer though. Because I calculated my rising sign incorrectly. I put in the wrong birth time, so I thought I was a sensitive Cancer because I was constantly crying, but then I recalculated and realized I'm actually a rising Virgo. So that's why people confuse me with Lizzo and Beyoncé often. But yeah, I'm an Aries, Virgo, Virgo. So I definitely believe in it.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Yes, I do. And sadly, no. Even they're distancing themselves from me and I feel sad about that, but I was so solo in quarantine at one point that I was going to buy a Ouija board and summon a friend. I didn't yet, but that feels like the safest way to make friends now.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Almond milk and Baileys with coconut water. And that's some middle-aged lady drink, and my mom and I love it together, but it's bomb. I don't have hangovers though because I'm 21 and I bounce back forever.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? This was one of the hardest questions. This one's deep. It would have to be Lady Gaga with an Ariana Grande appearance. Kendrick Lamar with a Sza appearance. And Beyoncé with a Lizzo appearance. You didn't say who they could feature. And then Meg Thee Stallion, she just shows up.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? It's not weird. It's refined. It's very cultured. It's ketchup and eggs. I have fantastic taste and others are intimidated. I know it's a controversial topic, but if you publicize that you hate ketchup and eggs, you've never tried it, and you're just judgmental of the looks and the thought of it, OK? It's delicious.

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Ketchup and eggs. No, I'm kidding. Honestly, I fixed it, but it was wearing jeans. I was even wearing jeans on Zoom calls to, I don't know, to do something, not feel comfortable. But I've stopped wearing jeans and started designing a whole line with Fabletics.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Most nights it's ASMR or something creepy like that. It's fine, I'm vulnerable and admit it. But, not going to lie, it was last night, it was honestly Fabletics. [Laughs] I was looking at Maddie Ziegler's line with Fabletics, I'm not going to lie.

8. What was the last DM you received? I haven't checked them in a while, but it was probably not interesting enough. So I'm just going to take this NYLON 19 moment and invite anyone to come and DM me if they can change that.

9. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I have always put myself out there. Doja Cat has yet to respond, but I would love to be her stunt double. Gymnastically, I can't really do much, but if she ever doesn't feel like doing a cartwheel one day, I'd like to step in like a backup dancer. Same for Beyoncé. I think she's so creative and powerful. So Beyoncé and Doja.

Courtesy of Fabletics

10. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? This is about to get super southern. I went to a Kid Rock concert at the Houston Rodeo with my best friend in high school, and that was my very first concert ever. I didn't know Kid Rock. I'll respect the Kid. But I thought it was Kidz Bop, so I thought I was going to watch a choir of children sing radio edits of nasty songs, but Kid Rock was cool, too. I don't remember too much of it though. And I was 15, so I wasn't boozed up or anything. I just don't remember much of it.

11. What was your teenage AIM screen name? Teenage AIM screen name was ChocoChick31. Even though I'm definitely a caramel frappuccino, I was like, 'Chocolate Chick!' It was my AIM name, my Neopets, my Room Escape, my Club Penguin, it was everything.

12. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Every single one of them existed on Vine. I'm so sad about Vine still. "Look at this graph." Or, "LeBron James," or "I could've dropped my croissant." If you're not a millennial or Gen Z with brilliant taste, quoting any of those makes zero sense and you can't sit with us, but those are my favorites from Vine.

13. What's your go-to breakup song? I feel like everyone says Aly and AJ. So to mix it up and not be the other girls, I'm going to say Disturbed's "Down With The Sickness." It's the polar opposite. But I used to listen to that in my car with my friends, and we'd all try to hit that note of ooh, wah-ah-ah-ah! It's a fail every time, but it's cathartic.

14. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala was so iconic to me, which is why I narrated it like a sports commentator watching a game, although she did not come to play. And Tracee Ellis Ross on any carpet, any rug, any sheepskin, literally anything under her feet, she graces the world so fashionably. And I love her athletic wear, too. Spoiler: She's going to receive a Fabletics PR package, but I love her. I love her choice of style on anything she rocks.

15. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? I would say a face mask because I do many of them a day and they've improved who I am as a human being. A $9 face mask. Highly recommend Butta Face from my [C'est Moi] collection One of One. It's literally like butter. It looks like guacamole and no, it is not extra. It's $9.

16. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Nothing, because I kept it all. Because I'm a hoarder and it's a genetic habit that I inherited from my mother who lives in a house that's decorated like a garage sale. But I kept so much of it and I put on my leggings the other day, and let me tell you, they're nothing like my Fabletics. You can definitely see my hooha through them. So I'm glad I have new ones now, but I won't get rid of the other ones.

17. What is your best beauty tip or trick? It's quadruple face masking like I do. And I know that angers a lot of people because double face masking is not a thing you should do, but I do four at a time. And I have a very healthy addiction to self care. I think putting on an exfoliant on one part of your face and putting on a hydrating part on the other part of your face that needs it, that's what makes sense to me. Different parts of your face require different sh*t. So that's where I lean into.

18. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Bruce Almighty. And it still is one of my favorite movies today. Jim Carrey, ingenious, carried us through the '90s and early 2000s. I thank him for that.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? This is actually gifted to me from Fabletics from our shoot. But it was these Nike Space Hippies. The reason why I like it though, is not because of the brand, because I do love some Fab. But they're made from recycled material, content-wise, they're made out of old T-shirts and plastic bottles and yarn scraps from the warehouse. So I think that's so cool. But I know Fabletics has a pair of recycled pants, too, made out of recycled fabric and I love that. So maybe there's more to come with what we're doing.

Shop the Liza Koshy for Fabletics collection online now.