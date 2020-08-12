Lizzo Is Asking You To Vote In New Quay Campaign

Lizzo is back with a second collection for Quay sunglasses, and she is using the opportunity to ask you to vote in the upcoming election. Lizzo's creative director Quinn Wilson was in charge of directing the new campaign, which dropped on Wednesday and shows off not only the collab's latest frames, but Lizzo wearing a face mask that says "vote."

"This shoot felt like family," said Lizzo in an official statement. "Quinn really took the lead with concepts and I followed her leadership. I trust her so it's easy to create together."

To celebrate the launch, Quay and Lizzo are also partnering with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to help lift barriers to voting in the U.S., along with Quay donating $100K to support the cause.

"Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we’re making a change. But the power of voting in midterm and local elections wasn’t something I was taught in school. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power," added Lizzo. "Representation is important to me. It helps people feel seen. It celebrates diversity. The American people deserve to feel seen and we deserve a government that reflects our beautiful diverse country and ideals."

The new Quay x Lizzo collection starts at $55 and includes three limited-edition styles for $125. Check out images from the campaign, below, and shop the shades on Quay's website.

Courtesy of Quay

Courtesy of Quay

Courtesy of Quay

Courtesy of Quay

Courtesy of Quay