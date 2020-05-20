The sun still shines, even in a pandemic. On Wednesday, Quay launched its latest collaboration with Lizzo on a line of eight hyper-glam sunglasses. To celebrate the new collection, the brand is also donating one million meals through Feeding America.

"Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They're cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable. Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind," Lizzo said in an official statement. "Combine all that with the opportunity to do good with Feeding America, and it doesn’t get much better than that."

The collection has something for everyone, from sleek cat-eye frames to metallic aviators, all sticking to Quay's affordable price point, starting at $55 and topping out at $65. With each purchase from May 20 through 25, customers who buy any pair of sunglasses from Quay's website can get another pair of their choice for free, and Quay will donate at least 100 meals per purchase.

"My style is always evolving. I like to mix it up, and I love that this collection has a little bit of everything," Lizzo added. "There's one with glitter lenses, another with star-shaped studs. I like those kinds of special details. These glasses are fun and different."

Check out the new Quay x Lizzo campaign, below, and shop the collection online now.

Courtesy of Quay

